MNBP’s Conundrum: $5 million Wish List and a $750,000 Budget

By John Francis

The Agenda for MNBP Council’s July 22 Meeting contained several excellent reports.

Agenda Item #10 was a Treasurer’s Report detailing anticipated government grants ($631,428 in One-time Funding from Ontario and $119,250 in Federal Gas Top-up funding). The report suggested 14 possible projects to which the funding could be applied.

The report stressed that the projects are listed in no particular order and that some of the cost estimates are out of date.

Council’s job is to choose which projects to fund.