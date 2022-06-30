Councillor James Mielhausen Files Nomination Papers for Deputy Mayor

Current Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula Councillor James (Jamie) Mielhausen has officially filed his nomination papers for Deputy Mayor. Mielhausen was first elected as councillor in 2018.

As of June 29, 2022 he is the only candidate to file nomination papers for council.

Current Public School Board Trustee Jane Thomson has filed nomination papers to return as Bluewater District School Board trustee.

Candidates have registered for the French Public School Board and English Catholic School Board.