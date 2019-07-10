June 2019 Climate Comment: Cold Spring/Summer Continues

Submitted by Bill Caulfeild-Browne



Last month I wrote that May was one of the coldest and wettest on record. June turned out to be much the same.

The mean temperature was just 12.1C, only half a degree higher than the all-time record cold of 11.6C set back in 1982. The norm is 14.5C. It was the third coldest June since records began in 1914 and the coldest I have recorded on my station.

Our high was 25C on the 27th and the low was 3.1C on the 6th. Sunshine was more evident than in May, with 20 clear or mostly clear days, but still less than normal.

Precipitation was well above normal but by no means record-setting. We had 88 mm. of rain compared to the average of 61 mm, but far from 2015’s 130 mm. Nonetheless, coming on top of our second-wettest May it made for plenty of flooded fields. Add to this our very high lake water levels and there is no lack of H2O on the Peninsula.

There is a lot of non-meteorological evidence of our very cold spring. Migrating birds turned up a bit late and stayed for much longer before heading further north. Our ubiquitous Yellow Lady Slipper orchids didn’t bloom until halfway through the month and only now are reaching their peak – unfortunately long after the Orchid Festival.

Water temperature at the Gap – no surprise, is lower than usual too. It started out the month at 6.7C and ended at 13.3C. It’s usually around 15C at this time of year.

Meanwhile Europe is suffering from temperatures well over 40C, setting records in many countries. There can be no doubt about the consequences of climate change, we are experiencing just what many climatologists were predicting twenty years ago.