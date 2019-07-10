Inaugural Lions Tail Motorcycle Ride Sees Over 115 Bikes Out

By Marianne Wood



More than 115 motorcyclists gathered at the Lion’s Head Beach Motel for the inaugural Lions Tail Ride for Charity.

The net proceeds of $2,173.50 will be donated to five Bruce Peninsula school breakfast clubs located in Tobermory, Lion’s Head, Wiarton, Hepworth, and Sauble Beach.

The destination touring route encompassing much of the Bruce Peninsula was designed to promote the uniqueness and beauty of the Bruce Peninsula while introducing a new route to motorcyclists.

The ride concluded at Bluewater Park in Wiarton where vendors were set up to greet the group. Thanks to the generous donations by local businesses, many of the bikers went home with door prizes.

For more information or to plan for the 2020 ride visit www.TheLionsTail.ca