Tobermory Daycare Plea to Community: Help Keep Us Open!

Submitted by

TPP Board of Directors

Low enrollment, lack of ECE qualified staff, and building/maintenance issues have plagued Tobermory’s Primary Place Daycare (TPP). We are calling on the community to help ensure the future success of the daycare in Tobermory and to help keep the daycare open this fall/winter.

Barriers to Remaining Open

As a licenced childcare facility, TPP is bound by the Ministry of Education’s mandatory requirements in order to remain compliant.

A few of the mandatory requirements we are bound by are:

-Requiring staff with ECE certification (Early Childhood Education) to be in the building at all times,

-Requiring more then one staff in the building for health and safety reasons,

-Children under 44 months old cannot bring their own food,

-Predetermined teacher to children ratio,

-Certain age groups cannot mix (eg. school age and toddlers). Running two programs means two sets of qualified staff.

To run any program, at the very minimum, we require an ECE and a cook.

We are Actively Trying to Stay Open – Here’s How You Can Help

• We need a year-round ECE and cook

-See help wanted ad on page 21. If you know someone who would be qualified and interested in joining the TPP team please share this advertisement.

-Visit https://www.brucecounty.on.ca/be-early-childhood-educator-bruce-county for more information on becoming an ECE in Bruce County.

• Consider providing staff housing

One huge barrier in recruiting and retaining qualified staff to our area is lack of affordable housing. Are you a business who offers staff housing? Do you own a second home or cottage that you would consider renting to us? Or an apartment above your garage? Contact the daycare to be put on a list of housing options for potential staff.

•Enroll your child or contact the daycare about future enrollment needs

-We cannot plan for future programming without enrollment from the community.

Even if you don’t NEED it, childcare centres have a positive effect on children by laying the foundation for learning and development through well-being, engagement, belonging and expression:

-social skills

-emotional regulation

-physically

-cognitively

-communication

-language and literacy

-school readiness

• Support our Fundraisers

-Consider placing an order for Pizza Kits, Chicken, etc. when we hold fundraisers.

• Donate

-Consider donating to TPP as your charity of choice. All monetary donations can be issued an official income tax receipt. Donations can be etransfered to [email protected] or mailed to Primary Place Daycare, 20 Centennial Drive, Tobermory, ON, N0H 2R0. Donate online at https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/tobermory-primary-place/

• Join the Board of Directors

-The daycare is a non-profit charitable organization run by a volunteer Board of Directors who work closely with the daycare Supervisor. Without a Board of Directors the centre cannot operate. Responsibilities include monthly meetings (excluding July & August), creating the policies and procedures that govern the daycare, organizing fundraisers, and supporting the Supervisor in day-to-day operations.

Call or text 519-270-6179 to start the conversation.

• Attend the AGM – Wednesday October 20th at 7pm via ZOOM

-Meet the TPP Board of Directors. Review the challenges and successes last year at TPP. Zoom meeting ID is 881 7242 7743 and the passcode is 174623.

Thank you to BOD and Staff

The TPP team has gone above and beyond in the past year+ to keep our children and community safe.

Thank you to all our Board Members – you are amazing and we appreciate you!

Our staff have put themselves at risk when case counts were highest to provide childcare to essential workers and continued their jobs – while masked, shielded, robed, and sanitized – having to disinfect EVERYTHING that a child has touched – yet they persevered! Thank you to all our staff – you are amazing and we appreciate you!

If you have questions, concerns or suggestions, contact TPP or see items above on how you can help make a difference.

Email [email protected]

Phone 519-596-2606