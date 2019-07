Submitted by Shirley Teasdale



The Ferndale, Lion’s Head and District Lioness women look very happy to receive an unexpected award at the last Lioness meeting. Lioness Mary Anne De Vries, President of the Lioness District A9 area (left) presented Long Service Awards to Jean Van Tooren, Connie Tackaberry, Karin Webb and Sue Halliday on behalf of the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides. The awards are given on an annual basis to those who have served as Lionesses for a number of years.