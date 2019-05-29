Grade 8 Grad Dinner Will Be Held At School

By John Francis



With a Grade 8 graduating class of 31 students, BPDS faced a clash of traditions. The dinner and ceremony are traditionally held at Wildwood Lodge, but with a class this large they would have to limit the number of guests. The other tradition is of enthusiastic participation by grandparents, extended family members and friends. SOLUTION: Inclusiveness wins. Elementary Graduation will happen at the school (June 26 at 6:00PM). Secondary Grad will be at Wildwood as usual: June 27 at 6:00PM.