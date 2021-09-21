Submitted by Ruth Bainbridge

This summer the museum was open five days per week from July 29 until September 4th, 11 am until 4 pm. Covid and the influx of visitors to St. Edmunds Township forced the committee to keep the main buildings closed. This was a disappointment to many people.

Nevertheless, in spite of the closure, a significant number of visitors did come and showed a great interest in our stories about the settlement of St. Edmunds and the brick one room schoolhouse, built in 1898, and which became the museum in 1967. The log house built by Jacob Belrose in 1875, as always drew a lot of attention and we kept the curtains in the windows of the cabin pulled back for easy viewing of the furniture and other artifacts inside.

Ringing of the school bell was popular with people of all ages and many families made use of the photo boards. Carvers and spinners came to display their talents when weather permitted. Visitors also enjoyed the use of the picnic tables with umbrellas.

Our committee looks forward to the summer of 2022 when we hope that we can allow visitors inside and also host some special exhibits and events.

Many people have noted and commented on the profound changes that have affected the character of Tobermory. It is no longer the small, close knit settlement that thrived at the top of the Peninsula for more than a century. The Museum is a project, sponsored by the Municipality, but managed by volunteers. It is a key link to our history and one of the only means that the original character and purpose of our community is preserved. This is the main reason why the Museum is so important. If the Museum ceases to exist then these records, artefacts and memories will disappear.

We Need More Volunteers

If you can spare the time and care about keeping “old Tobermory” alive we

would urge you to get involved with our museum and our archives.

For further information contact: Ruth Bainbridge ([email protected]) (519)596-2129 or Rob Davis ([email protected]) (519)596-8766.