Shuttle Bus Reservations Required for Driftwood Cove Open House

By Marianne Wood

The May 5th open house at the newly acquired Driftwood Cove property offers a chance to explore this incredible addition to Bruce Peninsula National Park. Members of the public will be invited to share their views about the future of the property, including what to do with the existing buildings.

Parks Canada and Bruce Trail Conservancy team members will be on hand to answer questions and provide a tour the property and buildings. Dress for the weather as some of the tour will take place outside.

The “bunkie” at Driftwood Cove.



Please note that private vehicles will not be permitted to drive into Driftwood Cove. Transportation to and from the open house is by shuttle bus only. Shuttle bus space is limited and must be reserved in advance by contacting Parks Canada by e-mail at pc.bruce-fathomfive.pc@canada.ca or by phone at 519-270-1147.

The free shuttle bus will depart from the parking lot at Singing Sands and return after an approx two hour tour.

There are four shuttle bus departures planned:

• Group 1: 10:00 a.m.

• Group 2: 11:00 a.m.

• Group 3: 1:00 p.m.

• Group 4: 2:00 p.m.

For more information visit https://www.pc.gc.ca/en/pn-np/on/bruce/info/neuf-new