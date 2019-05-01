Alex Ruff Elected Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound Conservative Candidate

Press Release, Larry Miller, MP Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound



Larry Miller, MP for the riding of Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound, would like to congratulate retired Colonel Alex Ruff on his victory. Colonel Ruff was elected by the local Conservative membership as the Conservative candidate for the upcoming federal government election to take place this fall.

“Darlene and I would like to extend congratulations to Colonel Ruff on his victory last night. We would also like to thank and congratulate all of the candidates who ran, Chad Richards, Rick Byers, Ken Brown and Paul Vickers, on running professional and respectful campaigns. The party was certainly well represented by exceptional candidates. The voter turnout was outstanding at 66% of the membership and this is a testament to both the local interest in sending a strong representative to Ottawa and the strengths that these candidates brought to the table”.

MP Miller announced his impending retirement from politics in January of this year prompting a nomination race in the riding to replace him. Miller will finish out his term as MP until the election scheduled to be held on October 21st, 2019.