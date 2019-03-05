New Salad Bar at BPDS Thanks to Farm to Cafeteria Canada

BPDS Salad bar
Ms Minke, Caleb Marcella (Student Council president) and Ethan Parker (Student Trustee) enjoy the new Salad Bar full of fresh local produce

Through a “Farm to Cafeteria Canada” grant, students grade K-12 can now enjoy fresh local produce, while promoting positive eating habits. For more information on the F2CC program visit www.farmtocafeteriacanada.ca

