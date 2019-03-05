Lonnie Adams Awarded Canadian Coast Guard Exemplary Service Medal

By Marianne Wood

At a February 20th awards banquet, Tobermory resident Lonnie Adams was presented with the Canadian Coast Guard Exemplary Service Medal.

The award recognizes employees who have completed 20 years of service with an approved occupational group of the Canadian Coast Guard or with an organization supporting the Coast Guard, 10 years of which have been served in the performance of duties involving potential risk.

“He has given dedicated service to Canadians for forty years and the recognition was overdue in my opinion”. said Scott Colman, CCGC Cape Commodore Engineer.

The medal was presented by Coast Guard Commissioner, Jeff Hutchinson (representing the Governor General Office) and Jason Organ, director of fleet for Central & Arctic region.