March for Meals: Bringing Awareness to Meals on Wheels Programs

Press Release

During the month of March, Community Champions across Grey & Bruce Counties, assist Home & Community Support Services of Grey Bruce to build awareness of the Meals on Wheels programs. Home & Community Support Services Grey Bruce, organizes 17 Hot Meals on Wheels Programs and 6 Frozen Meals on Wheels Programs. Across Grey Bruce 675 volunteers deliver 24,028 meals, in 17 communities, yearly.

Meals on Wheels has a history that dates back to London, England during WWII, when a local resident had more food than expected, so she delivered the extra to her isolated neighbour, who thoroughly enjoyed the visit and the meal. It is because of similar foresight from local Grey & Bruce residents that we have the Meals on Wheels programs. Grey & Bruce Counties are filled with neighbourly people who wish to help others when they are in need. These volunteers show their dedication to their community, and are part of the reason that Grey & Bruce Counties are such great places to live.

Meals on Wheels is a unique program that brings nutritious meals to adults who are isolated or in need of a little help getting proper nutrition. The volunteers that deliver these meals bring a breath of fresh air and hope to isolated clients. Volunteers bring forward the values of caring for their neighbours and ensuring their neighbourhood has a warm, cozy feeling of care. Thank you to the wonderful Meals on Wheels volunteers across Grey & Bruce. We, at Home & Community Support Services, thank you, but most importantly the clients and caregivers of the Meals on Wheels programs thank you for your dedication to ensuring your community is a better place because of the time and effort you take to ensure the Meals on Wheels are delivered.

The Meals on Wheels program in Lion’s Head relies on 6 volunteers to deliver 1200 Meals a year. Meals are delivered 3 days a week. The schedule for our volunteers is very flexible, some volunteers deliver once a week, some once a month. If you are interested in volunteering please call 519-372-2091 press 6, 1-800-267-3798 press 6 or www.homecommunitysupport.com