Lion’s Head Residents Launch New Friends Of The Library

Submitted by Isla Carmichael

The Board of Bruce County Public Libraries has given the go-ahead to Lion’s Head residents to form a Friends of the Lion’s Head Library group, under the leadership of Donna Hambleton, Chair, and Isla Carmichael, Treasurer, with a growing group of enthusiastic volunteers. New members are welcome. Please contact Donna at 518-793-4612.

This new group will work closely with our local library to assist, support and further the goals of the library. Its chief function will be to fundraise for items and projects not attainable through the local library’s budget. The Friends of the Library have already raised about $500 for which it thanks those who donated at the Christmas Market. Fundraising will continue and expand through book sales and other projects. Remember too that all funds donated for books from the library book rack now go to the Friends of the Library.

The Friends of the Library will meet regularly throughout the year and welcome new members. The months ahead will be exciting as the group works with the Library on its fundraising goals for the next year.