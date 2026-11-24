Joanne Rodgers,

Bruce Peninsula Press

When 11-year-old Cora Stewart lined up at the annual cross-country race in Paisley, she had one goal in mind: a top-10 finish.

One hundred and thirty four girls competed at the Bob Atkinson Memorial Cross Country Meet for Bluewater West elementary students on October 20, 2026. The runners represented the top six runners from each area school. The course has a reputation for being gruelling, thanks to a steep uphill climb that students have nicknamed Dead Man’s Hill. Cora, representing Bruce Peninsula District School (BPDS), took second place, competing in the Junior Girls category for 2000 metres.

Trish Preston is one of Cora’s cross-country coaches and has always encouraged Cora to keep pushing herself over the years. She describes Cora’s achievements this year:

“Cora’s cross-country season was a huge success. She worked hard all season to improve her overall fitness level and race strategy. This season she won the school level race at BPDS. Then, she dominated the competition at the North Bluewater Meet. She was first to cross the line in the Junior Girls Division, racing against nearly 30 athletes. She capped off her season with an exciting second place finish at the Bluewater West Meet. This race is a very challenging course and the Junior Girls Division saw 134 athletes take to the course.”

The 6th grader has been running since kindergarten, but got really keen on competing over the last few years. She has competed at the Paisley meet for the past three years. Each year, the top six runners from BPDS go on to the North Bluewater Meet at the Outdoor Education Centre, near Wiarton. From there, the top six runners from each school proceed to the Bluewater West meet at the Saugeen Bluffs Conservation Area near Paisley.

This past summer Cora continued her training. During the semester, Cora practiced each week at BPDS with her fellow classmates. In September she joined the Saugeen Track and Field Club and practices twice weekly in Port Elgin. She says she has seen a definite improvement in her running techniques. Five of the six medalists at the meet train at the Saugeen Track and Field Club. Cora enjoys the strong field of competitors and the camaraderie she shares with her fellow runners as they train together at school and at the club. Photo credit: Kendra Stewart

Photo: Cora Stewart (3rd from left) with the top 6 junior girls at the Bluewater West race at Saugeen Bluffs Conservation Area in Paisley. Cora placed an impressive 2nd in the race.

To prepare for her races, supportive mom Kendra says it is important for Cora to get a good night’s rest, eat lots of carbs and stay warmed up.

Next school year, Cora will be in Grade 7. She will automatically move up to the Seniors category. She is pleased to have achieved her goal and to cap off her Junior years with a commendable achievement. Cora plans to continue running and compete at the Seniors level in 2027.