Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation (BPHF) Media Release

Big Healthcare Hero shoutout to the team that provided urgent care for Wells, the toddler bitten by a rattlesnake on Thanksgiving weekend. Brothers Isaac and David Shouldice, both RNs, Alex Routledge, RN, Jim Brewer, PCA, Kim Robinson, RPN, and Dr. Farhang Eshaghian.

“Words cannot fully express the depth of our gratitude, but we wanted to extend our heartfelt recognition to the remarkable team who stepped up for our family in our most terrifying moment.” said Wells’ family

“What started as a beautiful family day on our property turned into every parent’s nightmare when our 15- month-old son, Wells, was bitten by a rattlesnake. From the second we arrived, your team moved with a level of speed, precision and genuine compassion that we will never forget.

“Dr. Farhang was an absolute pillar of resourcefulness. His swift leadership and understanding of what levers needed to be pulled ensured that critical decisions were made without a moment of hesitation. Seeing that level of calm set everything into motion and brought a sense of reassurance during total chaos. Photo credit: BPHF

Photo: Dr. Farhang Eshaghian. Photo credit: BPHF

Photo L-R: Brothers Isaac Shouldice, RN, and David Shouldice, RN. Photo credit: BPHF

Photo: Alex Routledge, RN. Photo credit: BPHF

Photo: Jim Brewer, PCA.

“The seamless coordination across the room was incredible to witness. The team of brothers, David and Isaac, alongside Jim and Kim, worked in total lockstep. Every person knew their role, and the trust and synergy between all of you was obvious.

“We owe a very special, profound debt of gratitude to Isaac. Getting an IV into a frightened 15-month-old is a massive challenge in the best of circumstances, let alone during a high-stakes emergency. Isaac was an absolute hero—his skill, quick thinking, and immediate action meant Wells got that crucial IV line and antivenom treatment started right away. Beyond his exceptional skills, Isaac’s devotion to his patients went far beyond expectations. After already working nearly a full shift, he spent his Thanksgiving Sunday accompanying us in transport all the way to London Hospital to ensure Wells remained safe.

“Lion’s Head Hospital may be small in size, but it is a vital, lifesaving piece of the Bruce Peninsula. The fact that the hospital was equipped, stocked with antivenom, and ready for an emergency like this is the direct reason Wells had such a fast, strong recovery. Getting that treatment into him so quickly saved his life.

“Thank you to Dr. Farhang, Isaac, David, Jim, Kim, and everyone behind the scenes who keeps Lion’s Head ready for the unexpected. You didn’t just provide medical care—you protected our little boy and gave our family our lives back.”

With eternal gratitude,

Matt, Natasha and Wells