Media Release

WIARTON, ON – The magic of Christmas is coming to Wiarton! The annual Wiarton Santa Claus Parade will take place on Saturday, December 5, at 6:00 PM, with this year’s festive theme, “A True North Christmas”.

There are two important changes to this year’s parade.

NEW PARADE TIME IS 6:00 PM. The parade has traditionally started at 7:00 PM, but this year’s parade will begin one hour earlier at 6:00 PM. Organizers encourage everyone to arrive early and find a spot along the parade route before the festivities begin.

SHORTER PARADE ROUTE. Due to ongoing road construction, the parade route will be one block shorter than in previous years. The parade will begin at the corner of George Street and Berford Street, travel north along Berford Street, and conclude at Division Street.

Organizers are asking spectators to take note of the shortened route and plan their viewing location accordingly. The change is being made to help ensure the parade remains a safe and enjoyable event for everyone.

The community can look forward to a festive evening filled with Christmas lights, floats, music, community groups and plenty of holiday spirit as Santa makes his way through town.

Following the parade, the public is invited to Pinkerton’s Auto Supply, 593 Berford Street, Wiarton, for a special visit with Santa. The jolly old elf will be there for photos and candy bags!

The Wiarton Fire Department will also be collecting new, unwrapped toys and food bank donations along the parade route. Community members are encouraged to bring a donation and help make the holiday season brighter for local families.

The Christmas fun begins before the parade! From 4:00 PM to 7:30 PM, visit participating downtown businesses and play “Find the Santas and the Grinch.” Collect stamps along the way and enter for your chance to win some great prizes! First Prize: iPad, Second Prize: Games Package, Third Prize: Toboggan.

Many downtown businesses will be staying open late for holiday shopping and offering customer appreciation treats, including hot chocolate, popcorn and cookies.

Businesses, organizations, community groups and others interested in participating in this year’s parade are invited to register. There is NO registration fee! For parade registration inquiries, contact the Wiarton & District Chamber of Commerce at 519-534-4545 or [email protected]

Bundle up, bring the family and join us in downtown Wiarton for A True North Christmas!