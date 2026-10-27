The Lion’s Head Friendship Club Continues to Thrive

Submitted by Geraldine Loker

The Lion’s Head Friendship Club continues to be a beehive of activity! Seniors in our community are very fortunate to have such a thriving club, offering a wonderful variety of activities, including craft days, games days, lunches, dinners and trips.

A big thank-you to Forty Hills Farm and Flowers for providing the supplies and sharing their expertise to help us with our creations on the September 30th Craft Day!

The fun continued on October 14th with an “All About Apples” Craft Day. Everyone got creative in the kitchen, making a variety of delicious apple desserts.

Games Day on October 17th was well attended. Members enjoyed playing a variety of games, including Play Nine, Fast Track, Skip-Bo and many others. The afternoon was followed by a light dinner, providing a wonderful opportunity for everyone to socialize and enjoy each other’s company.

Trips are available to members only. Our next trip is to the Roxy Theatre in Owen Sound on November 14th to see Come From Away. This trip is sold out!

Looking ahead to the spring, a trip is planned for May 4th to see Mary Poppins at the Festival Theatre in Stratford. Tickets are now on sale for $80 per person, with a non-refundable deposit of $40 required.

November promises to be another very busy month at the Friendship Club! Here is a look at what is coming up:

• Thursday, November 12th: Club Lunch. Cost is $8 per person. Please sign up on the sheet at the club.

• Saturday, November 14th: Trip to the Roxy Theatre in Owen Sound to see Come From Away. Please be at the club by 12 noon.

• Thursday, November 19th, at 12:30 p.m.: Craft Day and Light Lunch. SOLD OUT!

• Saturday, November 21st, at 1:00 p.m.: Games Day and Light Dinner. Tickets are $5 per person.

• Thursday, November 26th, at 12:30 p.m.: Craft Day and Light Lunch. SOLD OUT!

• Saturday, November 28th, at 5:00 p.m.: Our annual Christmas Gala, featuring a delicious turkey dinner prepared by Bear Tracks.

With so many activities, opportunities to socialize and special events to look forward to, the Lion’s Head Friendship Club certainly keeps its members busy!

A special thank you goes out to all the wonderful volunteers who give their time and energy to make these events possible. Your hard work and dedication are greatly appreciated. We couldn’t do it without you!

It is wonderful to see the club continuing to thrive and bringing people together in our community.