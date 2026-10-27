Sheatre Performance at The Meeting Place Impacts Audience and Beyond 

Submitted by Noreen Steinacher

“Remembering Gladys Ryan”, a new play by Wiarton-area theatre group, Sheatre, about love, power, abuse – and finding a way out, was presented at The Meeting Place Tobermory (TMP) on October 7, 2026.

Before the play, we learned a little about how it was created – from the many stories of intimate partner violence collected among older adults across our region. The play was inspired by the tragic story of Gladys Ryan, a woman in her seventies shot by her husband when they were both hospitalized. This origin story was hard to hear.

So, how was the troupe of volunteer actors in a play going to make a difference? The best way to find out was to ask those in attendance.

We asked our local audience the following questions and invited comments after the play, also giving time for some reflections. Thank you for sharing.

1) What part of the performance created the most impact to you in the audience?

I think the part of the performance that impacted me the most was the opportunity for the audience to stop the play and join in to offer alternative ways. I loved that all of our voices mattered and were listened to. And all of the ideas presented were received with respect. The facilitators were amazing in their ability to relay the message and keep us on track.

I was especially struck by the realization of how isolation in rural communities can make it so much more difficult to get help. And I was happy to learn about the number 211 that one can call to access help. It was a wonderful afternoon!

2) Did you come away with more understanding of how the community can be involved in reducing intimate partner violence (IPV)? If so, how?

Yes, I have more awareness of how a community can be involved in reducing IPV. How? See it, Say it, Check it – say what you see. “I notice some bruises on your face and arms.” Or “I notice a change in your body language when that person speaks to you or comes towards you.” “Are you okay?” “Are you safe?” “Do you need help?” Do this in a safe place away from the possible abuser. Help the person connect with resources for their safety. If they are remaining in a potentially unsafe situation, talk to them about a “go bag” and a safety plan.

3) Other comments:

I thought it (the play) was very effective. A new, unique way of entering into and understanding the experience which can only help greatly to reduce domestic violence.

We need the courage to tackle cultural causes that will carry us deeper into the issue.

Thank you to the Sheatre – ‘Play for Change’ organization; its volunteers and the courage to bring difficult topics to rural Bruce and Grey with the hope of moving change. Thanks to Angela Yenssen from the Grey Bruce Community Legal Clinic for her encouraging message to friends and family on simple ways to help and a resource summary. Thanks to Martha Aitkin, board member at The Meeting Place and psychotherapist with ‘A Burden Shared’ counselling, for her insights and for her commitment to service.

‘Remembering Gladys Ryan’ is supported by the Grey Bruce Community Legal clinic and Grey Bruce Elder Abuse Prevention Network, with funding from New Horizons for Seniors, Community Foundation Grey Bruce, the Ontario Arts Council and Ron Todd & Associates IG Wealth Management.

Sheatre will be presenting two more public shows: one at Colpoy’s Bay Women’s Institute Hall on November 20 and in Owen Sound at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church on November 26. The Owen Sound show is during the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence in Canada.

If you are affected by this article, please reach out to 211 by phone and you will be supported and directed to the assistance you request and confidentiality will be protected.