Local Musician Releases First Solo Album with All Original Songs

By Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press

Steve Woeller of Lion’s Head recently released an album of 11 new original songs, some of which have been influenced by the local landscape and the people who live here.

The music on the album entitled “Try it up here” is described as “quirky indie folk”. All songs were composed by Woeller. Every song is a story and listeners are invited to take from the songs whatever message resonates with them.

Recorded and mixed at The Monastereo, Guelph and at Terrapin Studio, Lion’s Head by Andrew McPherson & Woeller, the album took about fifteen months to complete.

The album will be officially released on 1 March 2022 , on Wiretone Records, a record label based in Owen Sound. An album release concert is planned for Heartwood Hall in Owen Sound which will be live streamed. Visit www.woe11er.ca for details. The album is available for streaming and/or download at https://woe11er.ca/

Song lyrics inspired by actual events and life experiences

Each of the songs refer to actual events and life experiences. The song entitled “Brambles and Thorns” is an ode to the Lion’s Head lighthouse, and about losing landmarks and things one holds dear and at the same time reflecting a philosophy of life on survival and for the future.

Another song “Halfway to Hepworth” is a love story to someone living in Ferndale and describes the travails of traversing Highway 6 during winter.

Woeller composed many of the songs during the past two years, while some\others such as “ Snow Day” and “St John 1st” had been hanging around for many years and were finally finished in 2021.

Woeller says the message is that even with all the problems we face in these trying times, one needs to take time to look for and recognize the good in the world. Woeller hopes the music will inspire people to try something new and to get away from unproductive routines.

Facing Challenges

A big challenge faced by Woeller and other artists is how to deliver their work to the widest possible audience and how to monetize their efforts especially when there are no live venues or paying gigs. Woeller sees the CD and Vinyl as still necessary even if it’s simply a place to display album artwork. Woeller is quite proud of the cover art of the album, a painting of the Lion’s Head Bluff by his brother Dave.

Typically artists make little money on streaming services, but Woeller recognized that his fellow musicians have to make a living and as such paid all the contributing artists and technicians for their work on the album. Any monies earned from the album will be reinvested in the creation of more music.

Woeller got interested in music at an early age; and since the 1980s has been performing in bands or as a duo playing at live shows and festivals around Ontario. Along with his partner Trace MacKay performing under the name “Ingersoul”, they have been regular performers at the Lion’s Head Harbourside summer concerts.

This album is Woeller’s first solo work. He always wanted to do an album and the downtime due to the pandemic offered opportunities for greater creativity and reflection and the time to actually compose and record new songs and finish others.

The pandemic posed some constraints on the recording process. Typically, the first step would be to lay down bed tracks with a rhythm section and then add all the extras like synths and horns etc. With getting together being problematic, these activities were conducted in the reverse order.

Woeller provided lead & harmony vocals, acoustic & electric guitars, recording the music in Lion’s Head, then got together for three days in Guelph to add the drums and electric and acoustic bass.

Vision for Northern Bruce as a music destination

An important part of the decision to move full-time to Lion’s Head was to dedicate more time for music, says Woeller. They are happy to be part of a music-oriented community and would like to connect with others in the area interested in recording and presenting original music. Woeller sees an ideal opportunity for Northern Bruce to have a year round arts culture and become known as a musical destination.

To contact Woeller or offer feedback email [email protected] or visit https://woe11er.ca/