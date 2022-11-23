PBTC Piloting Easy Bruce Trail Hikes Series

Submitted by Peninsula Bruce Trail Club

“I want some easy hikes” is a comment we have heard from PBTC and community members. So, we are piloting a series of 4 easy Monday hikes in the Tobermory area and one easy hike at Cape Chin Side Trail at Cape Chin South.

What is an easy hike?

Easy hikes are short hikes (<3 KM) that are generally flat with little elevation change and mostly clear of tree roots and rocks. Hikes are adjusted according to weather conditions. The hiking pace is slow.

Each of us has our own unique relationship with the Bruce Trail – some like the physical challenge, others enjoy a reflective and mindful hike, still others like to learn more about the natural world. Our relationship with the Bruce Trail changes over time – according to our interests and abilities.

Easy hikes allow us to hike at a slower pace and enjoy the journey. Bring a light backpack to carry water and a snack. Hiking poles are helpful, but not essential. Footwear with good tread and some ankle support is important.

Easy Monday Hikes (1:00 -2:30 p.m.):

1. Visitor Centre to Burnt Loop Side Trail Lookout – November 28

2. Horseshoe Lake Side Trail at Cyprus Lake Campground (Park fees apply) – December 5

3. Cape Hurd Alvar Bay Nature Reserve – December 12

4. Northern Cairn to the Meeting Place (car shuttle with masks) – December 19

5. Cape Chin Side Trail (December 3, Saturday at 10 a.m.)

If you are interested in joining us for any or all of these hikes, please register here: https://hikes.brucetrail.org/. You will also find more challenging hikes included on the same calendar.

If you would like assistance to register, please contact Marg Glendon at pbtcoutreach@gmail.com, or 519-719-7739 or 519-596-8331