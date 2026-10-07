Sailboat Tryst Wins Ken Hodge Cup

Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press

Sailboat Tryst, captained by Jordan Steward, won the Ken Hodge Cup, an annual two-day race held on 19 and 20 September 2026 on Isthmus Bay.

Tim Matheson, captain of Elusive, describes the sailing conditions:

“Saturday races were both sailed under excellent wind conditions. NE breezes made for fast sailing.

Sunday’s longer race was shortened due to quiet conditions at the start line, but the predicted winds showed up soon thereafter, and all boats had an exciting ride around the Jackson Shoal North buoy, across to White Bluff, and down Isthmus Bay to the Lion’s Head lighthouse.”

Traditionally the race is held on the weekend of the Terry Fox Run and the sailors donate to the local Terry Fox event. This year, they donated $1,700.00.