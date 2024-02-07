Annual Snowmobile Poker Run February 17th

Submitted by Dan West

The Central Peninsula Sno-Drifters and Tobermory Snowmobile Clubs are excited to announce the return of the ever-popular Poker Run. This much-anticipated event will be held on Saturday, February 17, 2024 from 10 am to 3 pm – RAIN OR SNOW, IT’S A GO!!

Registration is $20 and includes one poker hand. Additional hands only $10. Lunch is included with registration. Lots of great prizes.

No snowmobile? No problem! All poker hand pickup locations are easily accessible by snowmobile or car. Registration and start of course will be at our Clubhouse at Lindsay Tract Trail – 4025 Highway #6.

As a volunteer-based not-for-profit club, every dollar raised at this event goes towards maintaining the 200km+ network of snowmobile trails in the Northern Bruce Peninsula. We use this money to pay for things like signage, building materials such as lumber and gravel for trail maintenance (bridges, etc.), cutting new trails, outdoor washroom facilities, etc.

Lastly, we’d like to encourage anyone with an interest in snowmobiles to become a volunteer member of our club. It only costs $20 for the year and not only do we have regular club rides, volunteer activities and social get-togethers, but you’ll also have a chance to go behind the scenes at our regular monthly meetings and vote on important issues directly affecting our trail system. We encourage all members to put forward their great ideas on how to improve the trails and we’re happy to work with you to try and make them happen.

As stewards of the land, we have such a beautiful and unique trail system and your input will help us build on the legacy of the hard work and dedication of past and present members. You don’t have to own a snowmobile to join. We’re simply looking for passionate people who want to help build our area into a world-class snowmobile destination.

For more information on directions, snowmobile course, card pickup locations, becoming a member of the club, etc., checkout our Facebook event page at facebook.com/centralpeninsulasnodrifters. Questions can also be emailed to slednbp@gmail.com.

Thanks for your support and we look forward to seeing everyone at the event!