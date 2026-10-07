Tobermory Legion Early Bird Membership Available Until November 30th

Submitted by Kathryn Hauck,

Tobermory Legion Poppy Chair

Bye bye September. Here come the beautiful colors of October!

There is still lots to do at your legion. Make sure you take advantage of the Early bird Membership. The early bird fee is $55.00 until November 30th, and then it goes up to $65.00. You can etransfer the funds to donate@tobermorylegion.org. As a bonus, all renewals are eligible for the Ford F-150 draw! Who would love a new truck?

Calling for volunteers: we are looking for regular volunteers for our weekly meat draw. If you are interested, please contact the legion.

Euchre is the last Friday of the month (October 30). Games start at 7:00pm. Every Thursday starting at 7:00pm is Darts. Every Saturday is the Meat Draw starting at 4:30pm. Everyone is welcome.

The Poppy Campaign will be starting on Saturday October 24. I am looking for volunteers that would do, one or two 2 hr shifts at Peacocks. If you are interested, please email Kathryn at kathryn.forbes@hotmail.com. I will also be emailing or dropping off wreath requests for Poppy Day. If you would like a form, please email kathryn.forbes@hotmail.com.

The Legion is still open Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 3:00pm. Stop in and say hi to Raelene. The drinks are cold and the welcome is warm!

Remembering George Bismark “Cy” Simpson Photo courtesy of Tobermory Legion Photo: George Bismark “Cy” Simpson

From the Military Service Recognition Book: George Bismark “Cy” Simpson was born in Tobermory, Ontario on October 17, 1896. He enlisted in the Army on September 3, 1918 and served with the 259 Battalion, Canadian Rifles CEF. He served during both World Wars and in Siberia during WW1.

He was one of five brothers who served their country. After he was discharged on February 12, 1946, Cy returned to Tobermory where he operated a charter boat service. He was a member of the Tobermory Legion Branch 290.

Cy passed away on October 6, 1989.

~ We Will Remember Them ~