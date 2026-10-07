7th Annual Lion’s Head Pumpkin Parade Returns November 1st

Joanne Rodgers,

Bruce Peninsula Press

Mark your calendars, the 7th annual Lion’s Head Pumpkin Parade will take place on 1 November 2026 at the beach pavilion in Lion’s Head. It is an opportunity to highlight your creative talents and view those of your fellow community members.

Everyone is invited to bring your jack-o’-lanterns of any size and shape to the Pumpkin Parade. Drop your jack-o’-lanterns off prior to 5:30 p.m. or bring them along with you. Volunteers will light the jack’-o-lanterns and line them along the path from the pavilion towards the Memorial Garden.

Every year, it is an illuminating sight as community members stroll down the pathway to admire the expansive creative talents showcased.

Organizer Dominic Wong started the event in 2020 and it has remained a popular event, not only attracting a faithful following by locals but also visitors to the area.

The November 1st activity allows the artists an opportunity to extend the life of their Halloween-themed creations and to showcase their talents to a wider audience. Community members get to view an array of imaginative carvings all in one place.

Daylight saving ends in the morning, so be sure to sync your clocks so as not to miss out.

Come out on Sunday November 1, 2026 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The family and pet friendly event will take place in rain, shine, or snow. Kindly dress appropriately for the weather.

Visit http://tinyurl.com/LHpumpkin for more information.