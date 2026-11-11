Wheeled Recycling Carts Start to Arrive in MNBP – What You Need to Know

Tessa Swanton (Townson), Bruce Peninsula Press

Delivery of the wheeled recycling carts to households in MNBP started November 9. Delivery is scheduled between November 9 and 21. Exact delivery dates for individual properties have not been assigned.

Recycling collection will occur every other week starting on November 23 for Zone 1 (North) and November 30 for Zone 2 (South). Visit https://www.northbrucepeninsula.ca/government/garbage-and-recycling/ or scan the QR code on the graphic to confirm your garbage/waste and recycling collection day.

The Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula (MNBP), alongside all other Ontario municipalities, has transitioned to a new producer-led recycling system, regulated by the province. MNBP will no longer be responsible for collecting blue box recycling. Circular Materials, who coordinates the province-wide recycling system, selected Waste Management (WM) as the contractor to conduct curbside recycling collection in MNBP.

The Bruce Peninsula Press contacted Waste Management directly to obtain answers to some questions.

Recyclable materials must be placed inside your new wheeled cart. Each cart is assigned to your address with an ID tag. WM asks that you wheel your cart to the roadside for pickup by 7:30am on your collection day (at least 3ft away from vehicles or other obstacles). The carts cannot be overfilled; the lids must close. WM will not accept materials placed beside the cart. Carts remain property of WM. If you move, the cart stays at your address.

Accepted materials to place inside your cart are paper, magazines, newspapers, flyers, cardboard, cartons, foam packaging, plastic containers, flexible plastics, glass containers, metal, aluminum, and aerosol containers. Containers must be free of food debris, and cardboard and paper must be flattened.

WM confirmed that some roads are not accessible for WM vehicles. Affected households will receive a letter from WM identifying a “common collection location” with instructions.

I am a seasonal resident and will not be at my cottage to accept my cart, what do I do?

To accommodate seasonal residents, WM employees have been told to place carts on the property rather than at the curb.

“Seasonal residents who wish to request a spring delivery, provided their cart has not already been delivered, or who have concerns about the location of a delivered cart, are encouraged to contact WM directly,” said WM.

I do not want to participate in the new recycling program. Where can I take my recycling and how do I return my cart?

If residents do not want to participate in the new curbside recycling program, they can dispose of their recycling at municipal waste disposal sites and recycling depots:

• Eastnor (Mondays from 10am-4pm at 1252 West Rd),

• Lindsay (Saturdays from 10am-4pm at 627 Ira Lake Rd), and

•St. Edmunds (Wednesdays from 10am-4pm at 71 McArthur Rd).

If residents do not want their recycling cart, contact WM to request a removal. Residents should not relocate, dispose of, sell, or repurpose their cart.

Questions or concerns?

Contact WM directly at 1-800-561-1655 or canresidential@wm.com. “WM will work with residents to address individual concerns wherever possible,” they stated.