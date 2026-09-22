The Future of the Tobermory Health Services Auxiliary is in Jeopardy

Submitted by Wendy Caron

Since 1982, a dedicated volunteer organization has worked to advocate for and support health care services throughout the Northern Bruce Peninsula, particularly in the former Township of St. Edmunds. In its early years, the Tobermory Health Clinic Auxiliary focused primarily on “bricks and mortar” fundraising. Its efforts helped support the construction of the Doctors’ Residence in 1992, repairs and upgrades to Lion’s Head Hospital in 2002, and the construction of a new Tobermory Health Services Clinic, which officially opened in June 2012.

Since 2013, the Tobermory Health Services Auxiliary (THSA) has broadened its focus to enhancing health services and fostering healthier communities throughout the Northern Bruce Peninsula. The THSA is dedicated to raising funds to support the Peninsula Family Health Team and its associated clinics, promoting health and education, advocating for community health, and supporting local organizations and initiatives that contribute to the well-being of our community.

The THSA is at a Crossroads

The THSA is at a crossroads, and its future is now uncertain. If the organization is to continue, it urgently needs new members who are willing to become involved and help carry its work forward. In particular, the THSA needs individuals who are prepared to assume leadership roles, as well as volunteers willing to help organize and support fundraising events and other activities.

Several challenges are facing the organization. The term of the current President concludes in April 2027, and there is currently no Vice President in place to assume the role of President. Without new leadership, it is difficult to see how the organization can continue beyond that point.

At the same time, the THSA is facing a shortage of volunteers to support fundraising events and activities. While the 2026 Chi-Cheemaun Pancake Breakfast was a tremendous success, the number of volunteers available to organize and participate in other fundraising initiatives has declined significantly. This limits the organization’s ability to generate the funds needed to continue supporting health care and community health initiatives.

Our membership is also aging. After decades of dedicated service, many long-standing members are ready to step back from their volunteer responsibilities.

The THSA has reached a critical point. Its future will depend on whether new members are willing to step forward, take on leadership responsibilities, and help carry this important community organization into its next chapter.

Your Voice Matters

The future of the THSA will be the focus of a General Membership Meeting to be held on Friday, September 25, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. at The Meeting Place.

If you are interested in becoming a member, taking on a volunteer or leadership role, or simply learning more about the discussion surrounding the possible dissolution of the THSA, we strongly encourage you to attend. Your voice, your ideas, and your willingness to become involved could help determine the future of an organization that has served our community for more than four decades. Additional information can be requested by email at tobermoryhsa@gmail.com.

Help Us Preserve Our Legacy

For more than four decades, the Tobermory Health Services Auxiliary has been at the forefront of improving health care services in our community. Through countless volunteer hours, unwavering dedication, and an extraordinary spirit of community service, our members and community supporters have raised funds that have made a meaningful difference in the lives of residents throughout the Northern Bruce Peninsula.

It would be heartbreaking to see decades of caring, commitment, and community service come to an end. The THSA was built by people who believed that our community deserved access to better health care and who were willing to get involved and make a difference.

The question now is whether there are others who are willing to step forward and carry that legacy into the future.