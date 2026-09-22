Community Fall Fair October 16th at Light & Life Chapel

Food, Animals, Activities, Vendors & More

Submitted by Tammy Raycraft

As the busy summer season winds down and businesses begin to close for the year, Light and Life Chapel is inviting the Tobermory community to come together for an old-fashioned fall fair.

The Community Fall Fair will take place October 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., giving local families, businesses, clubs and organizations a chance to enjoy a day of games, food and activities during a local P.A. Day.

Organizers hope the event will become an annual community tradition, but they’re looking for plenty of local help to make the first one a success.

“We want to bring the community together after the busy season has ended,” organizers said.

Local businesses, clubs and community groups are being invited to volunteer to run their own game stations during the fair. Organizations that participate can also bring donation jars and volunteer sign-up sheets to promote their causes and recruit new volunteers.

Local vendors are also being encouraged to set up booths to showcase and sell their products.

The day will feature games, activities and races taking place every half hour, with prizes and ribbons available for participants. There will also be a prize table for games, face painting, guessing jars and a chance to guess the weight of farm animals.

Feel the Farm petting zoo will be on site with goats, ducks and bunnies, while a live scarecrow in costume will add to the fall atmosphere.

A campfire and hot drinks, including coffee and tea, will also be available throughout the day.

Lunch will be free, with organizers planning to serve chili and homemade bread. Community members are invited to enter the chili-making and bread-making contests, with hopes that local councillors will volunteer to judge the chili cook-off.

A kids’ presentation is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.

The fair will also support the local community food bank, with donations being collected during the event.

Organizers are looking for volunteers to help run activity stations, set up and tear down, serve coffee and tea and tend the campfire, among other things.

The event could also provide an opportunity for local high school students looking to complete volunteer hours.

Parking will be available at Peacock’s Foodland parking lot, with activities taking place next door at Light & Life Chapel.

Anyone interested in participating as a vendor, community group, game-station volunteer or contest entrant is asked to register by October 4 by emailing Kim at kim@lightandlifechapel.com.

With games, food, animals and activities for all ages, organizers hope the Fall Fair will give the community a chance to slow down, reconnect and celebrate the beginning of the quieter season together.