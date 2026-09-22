There’s a New Willie in Town!

South Bruce Peninsula Welcomes New Albino Groundhog

Media Release

September 14, 2026 – Wiarton, Ontario – The Town of South Bruce Peninsula is excited to announce and welcome a new albino groundhog who will take on the starring role of Wiarton Willie, Canada’s most famous weather prognosticator.

While the new Willie may have some big paws to fill, its weather forecasting credentials will officially be put to the test at the 2027 Wiarton Willie Festival carrying on a tradition that has brought residents and visitors together in Wiarton for more than 70 years.

The Town announced the peaceful passing of the previous Wiarton Willie on March 10, 2026. Since that time, the search has been underway for a new albino groundhog to carry on one of South Bruce Peninsula’s most beloved traditions.

“We know how much Willie means to our community and to people across Ontario and Canada,” said Mayor Jay Kirkland. “After saying goodbye to Willie earlier this year, we are thrilled to welcome a new albino groundhog to South Bruce Peninsula. We look forward to watching him settle into his new home and, of course, seeing what he has to say about the weather on February 2.”

The arrival of a new albino groundhog marks an exciting new chapter in the history of the Wiarton Willie Festival. Since the first festival in 1956, Wiarton Willie has become an internationally recognized symbol of Wiarton and South Bruce Peninsula, attracting visitors and media attention each February to learn whether Willie will predict an early spring or six more weeks of winter.

The Town looks forward to sharing more about Willie as he settles in and prepares for his first official prediction. Follow Wiarton Willie on Facebook or Instagram to stay up to date on all things Wiarton Willie!

Stay tuned for more information about the 2027 Wiarton Willie Festival and Willie’s first official prediction on February 2, 2027.