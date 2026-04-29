Tobermory Children’s Camp Seeking Community Sponsors for 2026 Summer Season

Media Release

Tobermory, ON — As Tobermory Children’s Camp prepares for its 2026 summer season, organizers are reaching out to local businesses, service clubs, and community partners to help support accessible, high‑quality programming for children ages 4–10.

Running from June 29 to August 21, the camp offers six weeks of full‑day activities designed to spark creativity, build confidence, and encourage hands‑on learning. With themed weekly programming, STEM‑based challenges, outdoor exploration, and opportunities for teamwork and self‑expression, the camp plays a meaningful role in supporting families and enriching the lives of young people in the Northern Bruce Peninsula.

To keep programming affordable and accessible, Tobermory Children’s Camp is inviting community sponsors to join in making this year’s camp possible. Sponsorships help cover program materials, activity supplies and guest facilitators.

Why Sponsor?

Community support directly contributes to:

-Affordable access for local families

-High‑quality programming and hands‑on learning opportunities

-Safe, engaging spaces for children throughout the summer

-Stronger community connections between families, organizations, and local businesses

Sponsors will be recognized through camp communications, social media, and on‑site signage, helping highlight the businesses and organizations that invest in local children and families.

How to Get Involved

Tobermory Children’s Camp welcomes sponsorships of any size, whether from businesses, service clubs, community groups, or individuals.

Those interested in becoming a sponsor or learning more about partnership opportunities are encouraged to reach out. Email: tobermorychildrenscamp@gmail.com

Together, the community can help create a memorable, enriching, and joy‑filled summer for children across the Peninsula.