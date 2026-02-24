Time To Register For Easter Hampers at Tobermory Food Bank

Submitted by Linda Godhue

It is time to register for a Easter Hamper from the Tobermory Food Bank. To register you can sign up at the Food Bank during its regular hours, Tuesdays from 1-3 p.m. at The Meeting Place. Or you can call Linda at 519-596-2333. We ask that you register as soon as possible or at least by Tuesday March 17th. Having the number of Hampers needed at the earliest date helps us to ensure all needs are met.

Last Easter the Tobermory Food Bank distributed 38 Hampers. This coming Easter it is anticipated that there will be a request for at least that many if not more. The number of those facing Food Insecurity and needing to access the Food Bank has increased significantly in the past year. For the year 2025 we distributed a combined total of 113 Hampers for Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

We at the Tobermory Food Bank want to be sure that if an individual or family are encountering Food Insecurity, even on a temporary basis, that they will have a celebratory meal on the three holidays.

If you require an Easter Hamper or know of someone who does, please do not hesitate to sign up or call. As we say when speaking about the Food Bank, but it cannot be said too often – all contact is held in strict confidence. That applies to those coming directly to us or are referring someone else.

For those who have registered for one, Easter Hampers will be distributed on Tuesday March 31st from 11 a.m. to 12 noon at The Meeting Place.

If you have any questions about Easter Hampers or any questions about the Tobermory Food Bank please call Linda at 519-596-2333. Or if you are thinking about volunteering visit our website tobermoryfoodbank.ca to volunteer or just find out more about us.

We have recently added some new volunteers, but like all organizations, can always use more. There are many ways to give of your time at the Food Bank. Call or check out the website.

Whichever Groundhog prediction you believe, keep looking forward to Spring. In the meantime, keep taking care.