“Growing Microgreens Indoors” February 21st

‘Community Roots’ Workshop Series Continues at The Meeting Place Tobermory

Submitted by Noreen Steinacher

& Sara Tulloch

Following the success of the Bike Maintenance & Repair Workshop in mid-January, February takes us closer to spring for those of us interested in growing things. Our second ‘Community Roots’ workshop is Growing Microgreens Indoors, held on Saturday February 21, 1:30 – 3:30pm at The Meeting Place Tobermory. Community Gardener Rod Steinacher will introduce the art and science of growing microgreens using a special grow light home garden system. Some participants will volunteer to tend this unique garden until harvest – just over 3 weeks and the fresh greens can be shared among all workshop attendees. Another growing cycle can be started if people would like.

Just what are microgreens? “Microgreens” is a term for vegetables and herbs that haven’t yet matured—the middle ground between sprouts and baby greens. For example, these include foods such as peas, radishes, kale, and broccoli that are a long way off from reaching mature status, but instead are at the germination stage where they have two unfurled seed leaves called cotyledons. (In contrast, sprouts are germinated seeds that have cracked open and have grown what looks like white tails.)

Well, that should get your interest going. Microgreens are pretty nutritional too and there are lots of recipes and tasty way of adding microgreens to your daily meals. We’ll share those ideas at the workshop too.

We hope to see many of the Community Gardeners out to this workshop. What a great opportunity to promote the Community Gardens program which has been going strong since 2015 at the Community Park next to The Meeting Place.

I have noticed Peacock’s Foodland carries boxed microgreens and other leafy vegetables under the label, ‘Green Leaf’ farmed in Guelph, Ontario. Kudos to Peacocks for carrying these fresh greens, grown all winter in Ontario. I first noticed ‘Green Leaf’ products last year as the ‘buy Canadian’ movement started. After this workshop, we can say with confidence – ‘Grow Tobermory’.

Coming March 21st – Basic Home Carpentry workshop. What a great set of skills to have for doing little jobs around the house.

All ‘Community Roots’ Workshops are designed along the lines of the Canadian Folk School tradition which brings together local experts and community people to learn practical hands-on skills. The idea is to strengthen community assets and reliance. Participants also bring something to contribute to the group learning or just share with others. This is optional.

We hope many of you reading this article will join this unique set of workshops; open to all adults and older teens, free of cost and supported by Community Foundation Grey Bruce. For our planning purposes, call or email to register – you know how to reach us – 519-596-2313 or info@tobermorymeetingplace.com

If we fill up spaces quickly we’ll put your name on a list for a future workshop.