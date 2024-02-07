Sunday Coffee Socials At Rotary Hall: Rotary Club of Northern Bruce Peninsula News

Submitted by Rob Hiscott

Your local Rotary Club has introduced Coffee Socials on Sunday afternoons from 12 Noon to 4 PM at Rotary Hall on Main Street in Lion’s Head. These are informal events providing an opportunity for conversations with hot beverages available (coffee, tea and hot chocolate), as well as some snack food. To date, three Coffee Socials have been held (January 14, 21 and 28) with good turnouts.

Come out and meet local Rotarians and your community neighbours – we hope to see you at the next Sunday Coffee Social at Rotary Hall!

Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper

Your local Rotary Club and Christ Church Anglican are co-hosting a Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper to be held at Rotary Hall on Shrove Tuesday (February 13), serving between 5:00 and 7:00 PM. The Pancake Supper will include pancakes with real maple syrup, breakfast sausages, apple crisp with ice cream, along with tea, coffee or juice beverages.

Patrons are encouraged to bring their own dishes and cutlery to the supper to help the environment. Patrons are also encouraged to make a free will donation at the Supper, with proceeds going towards the Bruce Peninsula Hospice, Inc., in memory of Pat Horner, a founding member of the Bruce Peninsula Hospice Foundation.

70th Anniversary of Rotary Club

There will be an anniversary celebration event at Rotary Hall on Saturday, April 13, to mark the occasion of the 70th anniversary of our Rotary Club!

More details to follow in future Rotary articles in Bruce Peninsula Press.