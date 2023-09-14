Evening ‘SOK Talk’ Panel on New Developments in Local Housing October 18th

Submitted by Noreen Steinacher

Are we in a housing crisis like the rest of the province? We have not escaped the problems of housing affordability and availability but there are some exciting new developments in housing that may bring some changes to the Northern Bruce.

It’s time for a renewal of public interest and support for housing solutions.

A panel format will introduce representatives from local Businesses, Not For Profit and Bruce County; all bringing information, commitment and experience to the forum. You will hear about a new multi-unit rental development geared for seniors in Tobermory, and a project which has leveraged investments to renovate existing buildings for residential rental units.

There are new and innovative options like seniors home share and ‘second units’ that County staff are investigating. And our Climate Action Plan has identified the importance of energy conservation in our residential buildings sector. That means collectively, all our homes represent part of the solution to reducing emissions. How do we achieve that for the future? There will be a question and answer wrap up with all panelists.

Look for posters and social media posts for the Housing SOK Talk, co-hosted by Sources of Knowledge and The Meeting Place Tobermory. It’s all happening on Wednesday, October 18, 7-8:30pm at the Bruce National Park Visitor Centre theatre. Everyone is welcome and admission is free.