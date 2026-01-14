Bruce County Establishes 10-Year Housing Targets to Meet Future Housing Needs

Media Release

Bruce County, Ontario: The development of focused and coordinated action on housing in Bruce County took another step forward at the January 8th, 2026, Council meeting. The setting of ten-year targets guides the County and municipalities as they continue to develop programs aimed at increasing the housing supply and improving affordability. The targets are in addition to work already underway to meet current housing needs. This helps build a foundation that meets the needs of residents with different income levels in our growing communities.

The targets are part of a final report prepared by SHS Inc. Based on sustained population and employment growth, SHS Inc. identified a County-wide target of 4,040 new housing units are needed to meet the diverse needs of residents. Bruce County’s housing targets encompass the full range of housing options with the projected units allocated as follows:

– 13% deeply affordable community, supportive and transitional housing;

– 15% affordable rental/ownership;

– 20% private rental units;

– 52% home ownership.

“The housing targets give us the chance to plan ahead — not just for today, but for the families who will call Bruce County home tomorrow. These targets demonstrate the need to work closely with private developers and non-profit organizations to increase the range of housing options across the County,” said Warden Luke Charbonneau.

Key trends informing the targets are:

• Continued, steady population growth across the County.

• The need for medium- and high-density housing types, with a rising demand for rental housing.

• An increase in the number of units to meet the housing needs of residents with low- and moderate- incomes.

• These targets consider demographic trends, household projections, and emerging market dynamics that will shape housing demand through 2036.

The targets identify the need for a mix of housing types and affordability levels to needs and priorities within the community. The report also summarizes the needs specific to each of the County’s three regions, the Lakeshore, Inland, and Peninsula.

These housing targets will inform the development of a new ten-year Housing and Homelessness Plan, support Housing Action Plan (2024-2026) initiatives, provide benchmarks for progress, and inform advocacy with other levels of government.

Commissioner of Community Development, Claire Dodds, shared that, “we’ll regularly monitor housing targets against growth and development occurring in the County and look to update them over the 10-year period as new data is available and as community demographics change.”

For more information, visit www.brucecounty.on.ca/buildinbruce.