Don’t Throw it Out, Donate It

Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary Clothing Drive September 14

Submitted by Cathy Viscount

The lazy, hazy summer days are coming soon to an end. Why does summer have to go so quickly? Fear not, though, the Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary (LHHA), while taking a well-earned rest after the early summer Plant Sale and Garage Sale fundraising events, has not been sitting still. Yes, we have another fundraising event coming up in mid-September.

As the seasons shift we begin to transition into the next season’s attire and linens. With that in mind, please consider donating gently used items to our upcoming clothing drive. You get to downsize by donating those items you no longer use or need, fit your style, or perhaps no longer fit. The items that are being collected include clothing, belts and accessories, outerwear, shoes and boots, jewellery, bags and purses, bedding, drapery and fabrics. The funds raised will be used to purchase much needed equipment for local health care and also benefits the Kidney Foundation of Canada with whom we have partnered for this event.

The clothing drive takes place on Saturday, September 14 between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at 22 Hayes Drive, Unit 17, located in the storage units after the first set of residences on Hayes Drive. Once on Hayes look for signs to direct you. We are hoping that by having the event a little earlier this year our summer residents will be able to sort through their items and donate them without having to transport them back to their winter homes. Please ensure that all items are in garbage bags but make sure you mark them. I have a friend who accidentally sent her donations to the landfill and donated her weekly garbage! Seriously, by putting your donations into garbage bags it makes them easier to handle, to stack and to transfer to the truck afterwards.

Thank you also for the wonderful support our Used Bookstore has received from you over the summer months. People come in and browse and generally make very generous donations for their selections. Be sure to stock up on your fall and winter reading. There is something for everyone, fiction and non-fiction. Located at the back of Christ Church on Main Street in Lion’s Head, the bookstore will be open Saturdays after Labour Day.

The Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary recently donated $72,000 to the Lion’s Head Hospital (officially Brightshores Health Systems, Lion’s Head) for the purchase of a blanket warmer, glidescope (medical examination equipment) and contributed to a barrier free shower. Yes, that’s right, $72,000. Medical equipment is expensive and without your generosity it simply wouldn’t be possible to keep our local hospital equipped and up-to-date. So, the Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary thanks you for your support, every one of you. It truly takes a village and you are an integral part of our village. Thank you, and see you at the clothing drive.