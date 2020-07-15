By Joanne Rodgers,

Bruce Peninsula Press

The Lion’s Head Farmers’ Market reopened on 4 July 2020 in the parking lot beside the Rotary Hall on Main Street.

There were seven vendors on opening day; providing vegetables, lamb, maple syrup products, pottery, personal care products and sewn items. Gerry Myles says the market plans to expand with more vendors in the coming weeks.

Public Health was pleased with the new controlled setting. There are a limited number of customers allowed in at a time, with one customer per vendor at a time and one way flow of traffic. Customers are required to wear masks.

The Farmers’ Market has long been a social hub for locals on Saturday mornings and many familiar faces turned out for the first day of the outdoor market.

The outdoor market will be open every Saturday from 9am to noon. However there is still the option to order online and pickup on Saturdays.