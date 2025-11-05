Christmas Market Returns to Summer House Park November 29 & 30

By Joanne Rodgers,

Bruce Peninsula Press

The highly anticipated Lion’s Head Farmers’ Market’s Christmas Market featuring local farm producers, food producers and artisans will be held at Summer House Park on 29 and 30 November 2025.

The European-styled Christmas Market with its distinctly Northern Bruce flair, offers patrons and visitors an opportunity to browse for locally produced foods and unique and speciality gift items.

The rustic hall and manicured grounds at Summer House Park offer a lively Christmas village vibe, as the community turns out to stock up on their entertaining needs, listen to seasonal themed music, indulge in their favorite savory and sweet treats, to socialize and to soak up the atmosphere.

Approximately 40 vendors will be located either in the Rec. Hall Lodge or beside the Lodge in the “Outdoor Canadiana Market”. The Christmas Market is becoming well-known as a speciality shopping excursion, drawing visitors from the neighboring urban areas. Many patrons point to the high quality and uniqueness of the offerings as being a major attraction as well as it being a fun Christmas social activity. The Market offers the opportunity for shoppers to support small business owners and purchase Canadian made products.

Local Speciality foods and unique gift items

The local foods available are truly a delight for any palette from homemade squares, pastries, butter tarts, ethnic treats, cookies, fresh baked artisan bread, organic butter, gourmet BBQ sauces, dry rubs, hot sauces, preserves, maple syrup products, fresh lamb and lamb products, dry/cured/smoked sausages, craft beer, honey, organic soups, and seasonal fruits and vegetables.

And the list of offerings continue … to a range of home decor and speciality items such as art cards, artworks, handcrafted soaps, essential oils, pottery, woodturning products, garden art, candles, hand sewn mitts and knitted hats, decorator floor mats, alpaca wear, tie dyed clothing, flowers, Christmas wreaths and ornaments.

Lion’s Head Farmers Market Gift Certificate available

For the gift giver, if it is too difficult to make a decision amongst this dazzling array of products, you can give a Lion’s Head Farmers’ Market Gift Certificate. A certificate in any dollar value can be purchased at the Christmas Market and can be redeemed all year round at any Lion’s Head Farmers’ Market vendor.

Warm sandwiches and drinks available

Chef Rob and crew will be serving up their freshly made hot-off-the-grill egg and sausage or bacon on a bun for those looking for a warm breakfast or brunch.

A cup of mulled apple cider can be purchased from Tagwerk Brewers. Introduced last year, the warm beverage was a big hit amongst patrons to ward off the chill. New this year: Christmas themed mugs to purchase and enjoy your warm drink and take home for continued reuse.

The ever popular Lion’s Head Farmers’ Market Band will be outdoors at the firepit area. Enjoy a snack or sandwich, enjoy the music while chatting with family and neighbours.

Admission by donation of non-perishable food item

There is no admission fee to the Christmas Market but patrons are asked to donate a non-perishable food item. All items will be donated to the Lion’s Head and District Food Bank. Remember to check the expiry dates on your donations.

When: November 29 & 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Summer House Park, Miller Lake

Entry: Non-perishable food donation for the Lion’s Head and District Food Bank

Website: https://www.lionsheadfarmersmarket.com/christmas-market

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LionsHeadFarmersMarket