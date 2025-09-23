MNBP Council Hears From Bruce Peninsula Hospice, McCudy Drive Paid Parking Extended

By Tessa Swanton (Townson),

Bruce Peninsula Press

Nancy Forgrave, Executive Director for Bruce Peninsula (BP) Hospice, visited the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula (MNBP) Council on September 8 and expressed gratitude for municipal support which helps the organization carry out their services. BP Hospice is a charitable community organization with volunteers who visit individuals and families at home or in long-term care facilities. They provide social and emotional support to people experiencing declining health conditions, serious illnesses, or grief. BP Hospice has been serving the community for 30 years with over 30 client care volunteers, four part-time and one full-time employee. Since 1995, over 1,500 individuals and families have received care from Tobermory to Hepworth and Sauble Beach.

BP Hospice offers both grief and bereavement support groups and confidential one-to-one support based on your needs and comfortability. Volunteers also visit vulnerable seniors at home where they listen to their stories, memories, hopes, and fears; support caregivers and family; engage in hobbies, cards, laughter, activities, nature, birds, flowers; help with legacy work and look at photos; read spiritual text; and play music and sing. In-home physical and practical supports are also available where volunteers can provide respite for caregivers; advocate and locate resources; go for walks; assist with position changes and toileting; make tea, lunch, and snacks; apply cream and brush hair; and bring in wood and shovel snow.

A new program focuses on supporting children and youth age 18 months to 18 years with dying, death and loss. Forgrave said, “If you know of anyone that has a youth… that is experiencing grief we have a really wonderful person who is providing the support in very creative ways of working through grief for children and youth.” She hinted that a workshop focused on children may be coming to Bruce Peninsula District School (BPDS) soon.

With a Health Canada contribution, the Nav-Care Dementia Project is a qualitative research program with an interorganizational approach working with Home and Community Support Services Grey Bruce and Alzheimer’s Society Grey Bruce. Forgrave stated, “It’s a very innovative program. We’re one of six organizations across Canada, the only one in Ontario…that got invited to be a part of this.” The program includes an advisory committee and delivery of two community initiatives, the first on October 7 called Remembering Wiarton. BP Hospice has invited businesses to join who will receive specific dementia training and Brian Taylor will be playing music at the parkette. The purpose is to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and improve the quality of life for people living with dementia. Forgrave indicated, “50% of our clients in the home are people living with memory loss dementia.”

Forgrave advised that “83% of dwellings in MNBP are either one person or two people. What happens when there’s a death? What happens when there’s an illness? That’s why we talk about this idea of compassionate communities. If someone’s grieving or widowed, we’re here to help.”

Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden said, “my mother was a resident of Gateway Haven for 10 years until she was 93…your group visited her…they became friends, had great conversations, there’d be cards, I am a big supporter of what you do in that context. It made a big difference to my mother for close to ten years.”

Mayor McIver expressed his appreciation, “It’s just a great service you provide and we’re so thankful you’re in our community. I always thank the volunteers because they are a special group of people that provide that service to our community. We definitely do thank them.”

BP Hospice is always seeking dedicated, caring volunteers to provide support. You may be a good match if you’re a mature, caring member of your community; sensitive to the needs of people facing life threatening or terminal illness; and will honour and respect dignity and privacy. All volunteers are carefully screened, interviewed and trained.

A quote shared on BP Hospice’s Facebook page says, “We cannot change the outcome, but we can affect the journey,” emphasizing the importance of providing support and comfort during difficult times.

For more information, visit www.bphospice.ca, email info@bphospice.ca, or call (519) 534-1260 ext. 5612.

Paid Parking Reservations Extended to October 15 at McCurdy Drive Parking Lot

MNBP Council voted to extend the paid parking reservation system to October 15 at the McCurdy Drive parking lot, also known as the Lion’s Head Lookout, located in Lion’s Head Provincial Park. Available reservation options include 4 hours for $20 or a full day for $30. MNBP’s paid parking and reservation programs ended on September 15 for all other applicable areas, such as the Villages of Lion’s Head and Tobermory, Big Tub and Little Cove Roads, Dyers Bay, and Borchardt and Carter Roads.

Speaking to vehicle volume at the McCurdy Drive parking lot, Chief Bylaw Officer, Carol Hopkins, informed that “Sundays are our biggest day still, weather permitting, during the week it is very quiet, during Saturday it is half full.” MNBP’s two seasonal bylaw staff will monitor the parking lot as contracted bylaw staff have ended their term for the season. McCurdy Drive remains busy throughout the autumn months offering potential for increased paid parking revenues.