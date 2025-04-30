Local Author Brian Barrie To Speak at Lion’s Head Friends of the Library AGM

Submitted by Sheri McHardy

Get ready for an exciting evening you won’t want to miss! Everyone is invited to join us for the Friends of the Lion’s Head Library’s Annual General Meeting on Monday, June 2 at 7:00 PM at the Lion’s Head Rotary Hall. But that’s just the beginning!

After our brief AGM, we’re thrilled to welcome local author Brian Barrie, who will dive into the gripping world of his true-crime novel, Four Bullets, Four Witnesses, Four Liars. Brian Barrie is not only a master of suspense but also the author of four beloved children’s books, published between 2007 and 2019.

Living on the stunning shores of Lake Huron, Brian’s passion for storytelling is matched only by the breathtaking landscape around him.

Doors open at 6:30. This event is FREE of charge and no registration is required. Come for the meeting, stay for the unforgettable experience! This is a wonderful, informative event that promises to captivate and inspire. We can’t wait to see you there!

During the AGM, Joanna Griffith, Assistant Director, Library Services, Bruce County Public Library will speak about “What’s New at the Library”.

Also, Friends of the Lion’s Head Library will be holding their Annual Used Book Sale on August 9 at the Lion’s Head Arena. There’s sure to be something for everyone. Please save your used books for this worthwhile fundraiser and to continue reading the Peninsula Press for when your books can be left at the arena. Thanks to everyone for your continued support of this worthwhile event.