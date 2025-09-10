Letter: Venus Cat Family –Over the Halfway Mark!

Summer isn’t officially over but even the cats know we are heading into a different season. They sleep better with the cool nights.

The month of August was a giant step forward for this colony of cats. Currently we have neutered/spayed 35; 10 adults were returned to the family where the colony lives; 23 have been adopted and there are 2 ready to find their forever homes.

While we are over the halfway mark, there are still another 30 kittens yet to be fixed and their forever homes found. Anyone can come now and pick out a kitten – there are all types of personalities, colours and genders.

A special thank you goes out to everyone who helped ensure that twenty kittens/cats each had their own carry case and were transported to and from Sauble Beach for the neutering/spaying session on August 9th. From carry cases to transportation this could not have been done without so much help from our community.

As you digest the numbers in this colony, we can’t help but feel the same sadness as the Doucette family in Tobermory. The loss of Otis is a harsh reminder of what happens when we don’t control the stray cat population – the only way to ultimately stop overpopulation and thus pain and suffering for these animals is through responsible human actions.

We continue to arrange play sessions for the Venus kittens. Interaction with humans, both young and old is so important for their development. If you are interested please let me know.

What the colony needs now is kitten food, both wet and dry. Donations for the Venus cat family can be dropped at Peninsula Pet Supplies, 2826 Hwy 6 in Ferndale (tell them it is for the Venus Cat Family).

If you would like to adopt or just talk about adopting options, please email Karen Livick at livick@eastlink.ca or call 519-793-3055.

Karen G. Livick

Lion’s Head