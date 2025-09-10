Bayside Astronomy Program Managers Reflect on 2025 Season

Submitted by Program Manager Francesca Borromeo

Moving nine hours away from home was a scary experience. I didn’t know what to expect when I first arrived in Tobermory, but I quickly realized there was nothing to be afraid of. My coworkers, Grace Jaklitsch and Patrick Hamani, along with our mentor Mike Warkentin, Bruce Peninsula Biosphere Association (BPBA) chair Victoria Lant, and the many dedicated volunteers welcomed me with open arms. Their warmth and support turned what could have been a daunting summer into one of the most rewarding experiences of my life.

Working with the Bruce Peninsula Biosphere Association has been deeply fulfilling. As a biology student, our work in night sky conservation and environmental research aligned perfectly with my studies. Back home in Ottawa, the city lights leave little room to see the stars. Here in Tobermory, the sky is alive; millions of stars, constellations, and galaxies that left me in awe. Mike was generous in sharing his deep knowledge of the night sky, and because of him, I’ve gained a much more intimate relationship with the universe above. Knowing the stories of the stars makes them feel like old friends.

The season came with its challenges, telescope malfunctions and cancelled viewing nights. Although, with Mike’s guidance and the persistence of Grace, Patrick, and our volunteers, we always found a way to push through.

Through the Bill 5 and Bill C-5 project, and with Victoria’s support, I also developed a deeper appreciation for the Bruce Peninsula itself. Its wildlife, forests, and crystal shorelines make it one of the most unique regions in Canada, and working on this project opened my eyes to how vulnerable, and how valuable, this ecosystem truly is.

This summer has been a gift: new friends, new knowledge, and a deeper connection to one of Canada’s most breathtaking natural regions, under some of the clearest skies in the country.

* * * * *

Submitted by Program Manager Patrick Hamani

Working this summer for Bayside Astronomy has been an otherworldly experience, both literally and figuratively. Before getting into how enjoyable the job was and how friendly all the visitors were, I would be amiss if I did not extend a thank you to my coworkers, Grace Jaklitsch and Francesca Borromeo, my boss and astrophotography advisor, Mike Warkentin, Jeff Hatt who taught me how to use my scope and bared with me while I was learning, and the numerous volunteers who made our Lion’s Head sessions so much more memorable. Thanks as well to all of the BPBA members and volunteers who supported Bayside and conservation in the Peninsula.

An additional thanks goes out to the staff at Summer House Park, Miller’s Family Camp, and the Parks Canada staff at Singing Sands who ensured our sessions ran smoothly and advertised for us.

Being a student of physics and astronomy, I have always known that I wanted to work in this field. However, in classes thus far I have been far from looking at any objects and rather have been working in numbers and code. Being able to see the objects and everything else that I had been learning about in real life has been a life-changing experience. Seeing binary star systems that match the C++ simulations I had coded, the planets whose orbital equations I had learned about, and everything in between is not something I will soon forget.

Being able to speak with so many interesting people and share my passion for astronomy, all while living in as jaw-dropping a location as the Bruce Peninsula, has made this summer an unforgettable one.