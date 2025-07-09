Letter: Response to “A Cycling/Hiking Trail that Doubles as an Emergency Route” 

I have long felt that a valuable addition to the tourist attractions of the peninsula would include cycle friendly routes that get the cyclists off the main roads and onto alternates that would entice cycle tourists here for the adventure. John’s idea for an emergency escape route from the north to the south ends of the peninsula could easily be incorporated into my original proposal (Bicycles on the Peninsula – originally proposed to Municipal Council 2011).

I would like to propose a few additions to the bike / walking / emergency trails on the peninsula. Connecting trails that allow trekkers both on foot or on bicycles to avoid the more trafficked roads could be constructed to enhance the opportunities for exploration. John’s idea of a three-metre wide, light gravel surface generally restricted to walking / biking trails along the west coast of the peninsula seems more than advisable. They could be constructed in short segments to connect the various communities along the west coast using much of the existing trails and provide the western half of a circle route on the peninsula, excluding the Hwy. 6 corridor.

Longer Segments could include:

A) From Warner Pt. / Eagle Rd. to Singing Sands (National Park land)

B) From Johnston Harbour Rd. across the Crane R. and Brinkmans Creek to Pine Tree Harbour. (Provincial Crown Land)

C) From Pine Tree Harbour across Saddler Creek to Little Pine Tree Harbour.

D) From Bradley Harbour to Stokes Bay. (mostly County Forest)

E) From Brinkmans Corners (East Rd. at Dyers Bay Rd.) to the Johnston Harbour Rd. via the old Shouldice Lake Rd. (National Park land, and some private easement?)

Shorter connections:

A) From Stokes Bay at Heron Pt. Rd. through Hardwick Cove, across Black Creek Provincial Park to Sandy Beach.

B) From Parker Is. Rd. to the Burma Rd.

C) From Hobsons Harbour Rd. around Little Pike Bay to the Shaw Rd.

Pre-existing trails needing improvements are shown on topographic maps at:

a) Singing Sands on the north side of Dorcas Bay extending almost to Eagle Rd.

b) From Johnstons Harbour north to Murray Bay

c) From Bradley Harbour south almost to Stokes Bay

d) From Shouldice Lake to the McVicar settlement

e) From Corey Cres. To Cape Hurd Rd.

These routes do not need to be heavily serviced. I think the main expense and effort will be in bridging / crossing the rivers and streams along the way, clearing trees along the route at the start and annually, providing a safe continuous surface and promoting appropriate use and respect for the facility. Pre-existing trails, municipal road right-of-ways and abandoned logging roads could be used, requiring only upgrades for cycle users and emergency vehicles. Keep them on relatively level / flat ground with repeated barriers to prevent unauthorized motorized vehicles, provide some parking and interpretive signage to encourage day users and a valuable asset will become part of the Peninsula experience.

Maintenance might be transferred to an interest group similar to the Snowmobile Clubs or Bruce Trail Club that provide such valuable service to the entire community, each in their own interest, once the initial expense of construction is completed.

The entire route, would provide a viable circle route including this north/south route between Tobermory and Wiarton along the west coast to Red Bay, east to County Rd. 9 crossing Hwy. 6 at Mar (or into Wiarton via county Rd. 13) and north/south again by way of County Rd. 9, the Forty Hills Rd. and the Lindsay Twp. East Rd. to the Dyers Bay Rd. and finally, by way of the old Shouldice Lake Rd. and existing trails to the McVicar settlement back to Tobermory by the Johnstons Harbour Rd. and the Singing Sands – Eagle Rd. trail.

Access to or from Wiarton would be by going north on County Rd. 9 or by County Rd. 13 to Oliphant and north from there.

Cycle tourism is popular in other areas of the province and the country. Vancouver Is., P.E.I., Manitoulin Is. and some counties in SW Ontario are places where circle routes have gained popularity. As a circle route this proposal could become a destination for interested cyclists. Such a tour could be accomplished in two to five days depending on how long the cycle tourists plan and the facilities they use while here. I believe there would be a benefit to the local retail economy without too much strain on the environment or the financial pocketbook of the interested parties. Small stores, restaurants, various overnight accommodations providers, mechanics and transportation providers seem most likely to benefit.

Yours sincerely;

Paul Mundy

Miller Lake resident