Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary’s Annual Clothing Drive September 13th

Submitted by Cathy Viscount

The signs are there that the summer is drawing to a close. Surely the warm temperatures will continue after Labour Day, but traditionally that is the time of year for new beginnings. Once upon a time, the fashion statements declared that no one should wear white shoes after Labour Day. Fortunately, now we can wear white shoes whenever and however long we like. Still, the end of summer vacation ushers in a time to change gears and offers the perfect opportunity to sort through our clothes and household goods.

Now is the time to look through your things and determine what stays and what goes. There are so many reasons that these goods may no longer fill your needs. Bought it and it never was worn? Thought you could fit into it but not the case? No judgements, it is what it is. No longer brings you any happiness? Well, the Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary (LHHA) has a solution for you.

On Saturday, September 13th we are holding our annual clothing drive. We’ve moved the timing a little closer to the summer this year to ensure that donations only need to be packed up once. When you are going through your stuff you can place the donated items right into a plastic garbage bag for drop off. No need to store them until later. Sort, put in bag, drop off on Saturday, September 13th. Easy and simple.

This is an occasion when your donation helps two organizations, the LHHA and the Kidney Foundation, a two for one donation. Every dollar raised by LHHA goes directly to funding Brightshores Lion’s Head Hospital’s equipment needs. Your donations help us raise the necessary funds to keep our equipment current.

These are the items that can be donated. It’s a pretty long list: clothing (gently used, please), belts and accessories, shoes and boots, jewellery, bags and purses, outerwear, bedding, drapery and fabrics. Please have all donated items in a plastic garbage bag.

Drop off will be September 13th from 9:00 until noon at 22 Hayes Drive, Storage Unit 17. The storage units are located past the Friendship Centre (beside the Arena), second drive on your right.

We’ll see you there and thank you for continuing to help keep health care local.