Letter: Control the Stray Population – Get Your Cats Spayed and Neutered

~ For Otis ~

On the afternoon of Friday, August 8th, we learned through a network of texts that an injured kitten had been found on the side of highway 6 in Tobermory. We quickly sprang into action and took the kitten to Sauble Beach Vet Hospital. We learned he was a male, about nine weeks old, 2.6 pounds, and had one back leg that dangled in an alarmingly unnatural way. After an x-ray, we were amazed to find out that his leg was merely dislocated.

Would we consider taking the kitten home to help it rehabilitate? Of course! We named him Otis, and we did our best to provide him comfort in a safe and nurturing environment.

Five days later, on Wednesday, August 13th, we took Otis back to Sauble to have his splint checked and changed. Unfortunately, during the vet visit, Otis’ tiny body began to shut down. We learned he had internal trauma and was bleeding into his belly. We got to comfort Otis one final time, while the veterinary team tried to save his life. Then we watched him take his last breath.

We are happy to have helped this tiny creature in his final days. Was he struck by a car? Thrown from a car? We do not know. What we do know is that if more cats were spayed and neutered, Otis, and kittens like him, would not have to suffer.

We would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Nikk LaFontaine and Dr. Betty (and the entire vet team) at Sauble Beach Vet Hospital. On behalf of Otis, we make a plea for people to have their cats spayed and neutered—and to reach out to organizations who can help if finances are a barrier.

The Doucettes

(Maple Golf Crescent)