By Joanne Rodgers,

Bruce Peninsula Press

The Rotary Hall in Lion’s Head was full of music lovers, as the community turned out to the first Harbourside Inside concert on 27 January 2023.

The Rotary Club of Northern Bruce Peninsula in collaboration with Harbourside Music was extremely pleased to bring back Harbourside Inside after a three year absence due to Covid-19.

Matthew Bailey-Dick playing the Dulcimer.

One of the organizers Rod Layman says the intent was to “keep the music alive” and to offer a venue for musicians to perform and interact with fellow musicians and music lovers.

Billed as an evening of live music, there was an Open Mic segment for the first hour with five performers each performing two or three songs. Familiar faces such as the duo of Rod Layman and Jan Mackie, Stuart Burgess, Kim McKellar and newcomers Colman Jones and Matthew Bailey-Dick entertained the audience with Blues, Jazz, Pop and original compositions.

Kim McKellar accompanied by Dominik Franken performing at the January 27 Harbourside Inside.

The first featured act was Granola (Graeme & Nolan). Graeme and Nolan are songwriters and guitar makers living in Tobermory. The duo performed many of their original compositions, described as folk/rock music.

The second act for the evening was Beige McIntosh, accompanied by Dan Corcoran on keyboard, Dominik Franken on 5-string electric viola and Nick Ferrence on drums. Beige and her fellow musicians performed Beatles songs.

Granola (Graeme & Nolan) songwriters from Tobermory, performing their original songs.

Admission was by donation, doors opened at 6:30 p.m. with Rotary Club managing the bar.

There are two more concerts planned for Harbourside Inside at the Rotary Hall; 24 February and 31 March. Please check social media for details.