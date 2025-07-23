SOK Forum “Fire – Respect, Knowledge, Balance” Rescheduled to Oct 24-26

Submitted by Moira Parker, Sources of Knowledge

The Sources of Knowledge annual forum was rescheduled due to federal regulations restricting public speaking by government employees during the election writ period. This year’s forum, “Fire: Respect, Knowledge, Balance,” initially planned for May 2–4, will now be held from October 24–26, 2025, in Tobermory.

The forum will examine the paradoxical nature of fire—as an essential element for survival and renewal, yet a destructive force that threatens homes and ecosystems. Speakers from diverse fields—including First Nations’ leaders, anthropologists, wildfire experts from National and Provincial forestry centres, Bruce Peninsula firefighters, Parks Canada specialists, municipal emergency planners, and forest regeneration experts from BC and Quebec—are planned and expected to explore this complex issue.

Please note that due to the unpredictable nature of wildfire emergencies, some speakers’ participation is subject to final confirmation. More details and registration information can be found on our website, www.sourcesofknowledge.ca. We sincerely thank you for your patience and continued support, and we look forward to seeing you in October!

SOK Talk: The Impact of the Anthropocene on the Great Lakes

Join Sources of Knowledge and the Tobermory Yacht Club for our next SOK Talk featuring environmental scientist Dr. Francine McCarthy on August 14, 2025, at the Parks Canada Visitor Centre in Tobermory. Doors open at 6:30 PM, with the talk beginning at 7:00 PM.

Dr. McCarthy is an internationally recognized scientist known for her research on climate change and environmental impacts. She led a Canadian team of over 70 scientists studying Crawford Lake near Milton, Ontario, ultimately identifying it as a site that marks the beginning of the Anthropocene—an era defined by significant human influence on Earth’s geology and ecosystems. In her talk, Dr. McCarthy will discuss how human activities have reshaped the Great Lakes region, what changes residents and visitors can expect, and ways we can adapt and mitigate environmental impacts.

The talk is free; donations to the McCarthy Fund, supporting educational initiatives and preservation efforts at Crawford Lake, will be welcomed at the event.