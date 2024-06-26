New Book “Tobermory Scavenger Hunt and Tour” Released

Media Release

Looking for a fun adventure? Or something for your friends and visitors to do while in Tobermory?

A new book, Tobermory Scavenger Hunt and Tour, has been published which will occupy people for 2-3 hours. It provides a walking tour of the Tobermory area, along with some interesting clues to decipher as a “Scavenger Hunt”. The book also provides brief historical information about the town.

Created, designed and researched by Scarlett Janusas and Mark Nowicki, Tobermory Scavenger Hunt and Tour serves as a great introduction to Tobermory and provides “gateways” to other activities as well.

You can purchase your copy at local bookstore Reader’s Haven, located at 10 Bay Street, Tobermory (Little Tub Harbour).