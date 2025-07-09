Tobermory Legion Branch 290 News: Summer Dances with DJ Maxx July 12, August 2 & 16

Submitted by Kathryn Hauck, Poppy Chair

Summer is here and the time is right to visit the Tobermory Legion Branch 290 for some summertime fun!

Summer dances have begun and are doing great! Come and enjoy the awesome tunes of D.J. Maxx, while supporting the local legion, on July 12th, August 2nd and August 16th starting at 9:30pm. $10.00 cover charge. Come and dance the night away!

Meat draws are every Saturday starting at 4:30pm. If you did not win your dinner, there is a BBQ afterwards on July 19th and August 9th & 23rd, starting at 5:30pm (after the meat draw).

Euchre is on the last Friday of the month starting at 7:00pm. Have your luck at darts, every Thursday starting at 7:00pm. For those that like to exercise the brain, Trivia is held the second Friday of the month starting at 7:00pm. In addition to all of this fun, Summer BINGO has begun! Every Wednesday at the Tobermory Community Center! Doors open at 6:00pm and games begin at 7:15pm.

Thank you for supporting the Tobermory Legion Branch 290.

~ We Will Remember Them~