Parks Canada Suspends All Visitor Services at Bruce Peninsula National Park

Media Release

The health and safety of our visitors and team members is Parks Canada’s top priority. In the interest of reducing the risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus, here’s what you need to know if you are intending to visit Bruce Peninsula National Park:

All lands within Bruce Peninsula National Park to the north and east of Highway 6 are closed by Superintendent’s orders. This includes

Cyprus Lake and the Grotto areas, 

Halfway Log Dump, 

Little Cove, 

the Bruce Trail inside the park; and

the Visitor Centre

Parks Canada is monitoring the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation closely and will communicate regularly. 

Please visit https://www.pc.gc.ca/en/pn-np/on/bruce/visit/covid-19-info and Bruce Peninsula National Park and Fathom Five National Marine Park social media channels for information and updates.

